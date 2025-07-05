From brunch to boardroom: The Everyday Collection is your new go-to sparkle

Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery is back with its freshest edit yet—the Everyday Collection—and it’s rewriting the rulebook on daily dressing with sparkle, sass, and soul. Imagine a world where jewellery isn’t saved for celebrations—it lives in your everyday wardrobe, whether you’re conquering a boardroom, brunching with friends, hitting a dance class, or breezing through a mall run. That’s the reality Kushal’s has tapped into with this collection: over 10,000 thoughtfully curated designs that are high on style and effortless in wearability.
Ankit Gulechha from the brand, explains it best: “The Everyday Collection was inspired by the growing trend of Indian women embracing jewellery not just for celebrations, but as a form of everyday self-expression. Today’s modern woman is as likely to pair hoops with a power suit as she is to wear a layered mala with a kurta.” In other words: jewellery that moves with you—not just on you.
Even with a staggering variety of pieces, the collection remains cohesive, anchored in three style pillars: Ethnic Elegance, Minimal Glam, and 92.5 Sterling Silver. Be it antique-finish jhumkas, sleek zircon studs, metallic button drops, or stacked bracelets, each piece offers a seamless blend of comfort and chic. Ankit emphasises: “Each category caters to different fashion moods but is tied together by a common thread of wearability, comfort, and understated elegance.”
What’s more, functionality isn’t an afterthought—it’s woven into the DNA of each design. Lightweight, versatile, easy to style—these pieces transition effortlessly from work meetings to coffee runs to after-hours hangouts. “Functionality in the Everyday Collection comes from a focus on lightweight design, easy styling, and versatility across multiple settings,” Ankit says.
Crafted in premium brass, copper alloys, and 92.5 BIS-hallmarked sterling silver, the designs lean minimalist—clean lines, dainty silhouettes, geometric forms, soft florals, and fresh motifs in rhodium and rose-gold tones with playful pearl accents and liquid-metal textures. Minimal chic reigns, making it simple to layer or stand out, no overthinking required.
Ankit points out how jewellery has evolved: “Jewellery today is no longer reserved for special events. It has become a daily extension of personal style—something that makes a woman feel put-together even on a regular Tuesday.” Sleek hoops, zircon studs, long chains—these are the transitional heroes that take you from boardroom to bar effortlessly.
From minimalists to maximalists, the range offers it all: studs and simple chains for subtle elegance; layered necklaces, statement kadas, bold earrings for the fashion extroverts. Each piece is a little mood on its own—or a layered statement when combined.
Prices range from INR 500 to INR 5,000.
Available online.
