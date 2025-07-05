From brunch to boardroom: The Everyday Collection is your new go-to sparkle

Ankit Gulechha from the brand, explains it best: “The Everyday Collection was inspired by the growing trend of Indian women embracing jewellery not just for celebrations, but as a form of everyday self-expression. Today’s modern woman is as likely to pair hoops with a power suit as she is to wear a layered mala with a kurta.” In other words: jewellery that moves with you—not just on you.

Even with a staggering variety of pieces, the collection remains cohesive, anchored in three style pillars: Ethnic Elegance, Minimal Glam, and 92.5 Sterling Silver. Be it antique-finish jhumkas, sleek zircon studs, metallic button drops, or stacked bracelets, each piece offers a seamless blend of comfort and chic. Ankit emphasises: “Each category caters to different fashion moods but is tied together by a common thread of wearability, comfort, and understated elegance.”