Wake up in gold: DiAi Designs launches Sculpted Gold Collection inspired by luxe mornings

Inspired by the luxurious textures of everyday rituals, this collection reimagines gold as something rich, sculptural, and deliciously wearable. Each piece explores the fluidity of form — where curves, folds, and polished surfaces play with light like melted gold at sunrise. It’s your everyday jewellery, but elevated — a little chunkier, a little bolder, and effortlessly chic.

At the heart of the collection lies a deeper story — The Knot Series, a symbol of connection and timeless promise. We speak to Disha Shah, founder and designer, DiAi Designs, to know more about the collection.