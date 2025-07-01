Wake up in gold: DiAi Designs launches Sculpted Gold Collection inspired by luxe mornings
Some mornings call for more than just coffee — they call for gold. DiAi Designs, a fine jewellery brand known for its modern aesthetic and lab-grown diamond artistry, introduces its most indulgent collection yet: Sculpted Gold Collection.
At the heart of the collection lies a deeper story
Inspired by the luxurious textures of everyday rituals, this collection reimagines gold as something rich, sculptural, and deliciously wearable. Each piece explores the fluidity of form — where curves, folds, and polished surfaces play with light like melted gold at sunrise. It’s your everyday jewellery, but elevated — a little chunkier, a little bolder, and effortlessly chic.
At the heart of the collection lies a deeper story — The Knot Series, a symbol of connection and timeless promise. We speak to Disha Shah, founder and designer, DiAi Designs, to know more about the collection.
What was the core inspiration behind the ‘golden breakfast’ theme in the Sculpted Gold Collection—and how did that concept translate into jewellery design?
The Golden Breakfast theme draws inspiration from the warmth, indulgence, and refined pleasure of a luxurious morning ritual. Each piece in the Sculpted Gold Collection is thoughtfully crafted to mirror the textures, curves, and fluidity of breakfast favourites, translated into sculptural forms in gold and lab-grown diamonds. We wanted the designs to evoke a sense of richness and comfort, visually sumptuous yet sophisticated. Take, for instance, the Sculpted Knot Ring; its gentle curves encapsulate the effortless smoothness of butter, a subtle nod to everyday luxury.
Sculptural gold and lab–grown diamonds make for a striking combination—how do you approach balancing bold form with fine detailing?
Striking the right harmony between bold silhouettes and intricate detailing was both a creative challenge and a design pursuit we enjoyed. While the pieces embrace a more substantial, sculptural aesthetic, it was essential for them to remain wearable and refined. We meticulously calibrated gold weights to achieve visual impact without compromising on comfort or structural integrity. After multiple design iterations and sample refinements, we arrived at a balance that feels both elevated and effortlessly elegant.
This collection leans into chunkier silhouettes for everyday wear. What prompted that?
Contemporary trends have seen a resurgence — organic textures, inflated curves, and the playful ‘bubble’ aesthetic. Rather than simply echoing the moment, we wanted to reinterpret these elements into timeless forms with an enduring appeal. The result is a collection that feels modern yet can withstand the cycle of time.
Please elaborate on the motifs, colours and materials used in this collection.
At the heart of the collection lies the knot, a powerful motif symbolising commitment and connection. Sculpted in gold and accentuated with lab-grown diamonds, it transforms fine jewellery into a meaningful expression. This signature motif is thoughtfully integrated across various pieces — necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, and even the mangalsutra, each designed both for everyday and statement wear. Another standout is the Sculpted Baroque Tennis Necklace. Designed with modularity in mind, it can be worn as a minimal everyday piece or styled with extenders for a more dramatic, sculptural impact.
Lab-grown diamonds are at the heart of DiAi’s ethos. How do you see the conversation around sustainability and ethical luxury evolving with collections like this?
We believe sustainability should feel empowering, not overwhelming. While lab-grown diamonds reflect our commitment to ethical luxury, it is the design that truly forms the emotional connection. Our focus has always been on creating jewellery that resonates with the modern woman, pieces that are beautifully crafted, consciously made, and effortlessly wearable.
Can you walk us through the design and craftsmanship journey for a piece like the Sculpted Knot Ring—from sketch to finished form?
The journey of the Sculpted Knot Ring began with a series of explorations on paper. Initially, we considered embedding a heart within the flow of gold, an idea we had previously explored in our Classic Fine Band. Seeking a fresh perspective, we gravitated towards the knot, curvaceous, symbolic, and perfectly suited to the modern narrative.
Once the concept was in place, we moved into detailed CAD modelling, refining the form through multiple iterations. Translating the fluidity of a knot into metal while maintaining structural harmony was a complex process, particularly when adapting it to various diamond shapes and sizes. Our goal was to offer versatility without compromising on elegance, ensuring the design felt bespoke, yet approachable. It was essential that every woman could select her preferred stone without feeling restricted by design or cost.
How do you envision your clients styling pieces from this collection—are they more for statement layering, everyday luxury, or special occasions?
This collection was designed with versatility at its core, allowing each piece to seamlessly transition across various moments. Take the Knot Studs, for instance: offered in two sizes, the Mini is perfect for everyday polish, while the Grand brings effortless impact as a standalone statement. Similarly, the Sculpted Baroque Tennis Necklace is crafted for daily wear, but with the addition of a pearl extender, it transforms into a striking piece for more elevated occasions. Whether layered or worn solo, each design invites the wearer to style it their own way.
Prices start at ₹12,000.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain