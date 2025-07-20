Charli XCX is married! Who is her husband, George Daniel?

Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison married George Bedford Daniel, drummer of The 1975 in an intimate ceremony in London. The ceremony took place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Hackney Town Hall in London, in front of about 20 close friends and family.
They got engaged in November 2023, which Charli announed on her Instagram account she later made public; she captioned, “charli xcx and george daniel f‑‑‑ing for life!!!”
The 1975 drummer George Daniel started publicly dating Charli XCX in May 2022, after collaborating in 2021.
Born in Belgium, George Daniel spent his early years in Brussels, Seattle, Arizona, and California, before settling in Wilmslow, England, around the age of 13.
In 2002, he became the drummer for The 1975, transitioning Matty Healy from drums to lead vocals. Beyond drums, he also contributes to programming, percussion, keyboards, and backing vocals.
As a core member, he’s helped the band achieve five UK No. 1 albums. Together with Healy, he’s also earned 2 Ivor Novello Awards, 4 Brit Awards, been twice Mercury Prize nominated, and received a Grammy nomination.
George released his solo track Screen Cleaner in August 2024, entering the EDM/dance space. He also issued follow-ups like Chlorine in Nov 2024 by combining ambient and techno elements and Volc3 in Feb 2025.
He also co-produced The Japanese House albums Good at Falling and In the End It Always Does.
Charli and George started working together in 2021 on No Rome’s Spinning, with Daniel later producing tracks on Charli’s album Crash which released in 2022, the Bottoms soundtrack, and multiple songs on her 2024 album Brat. Charli commended him for his influence on her music journey.
Charli described working with George as a “whole new dynamic” and said he is very supportive, despite being “such a bitch in the studio.”
During the "Brat" album cycle, Daniel had a major role—he produced tracks like Club Classics and Apple and earned lyrical shout-outs in songs like Sympathy Is a Knife.
Charli and George got married on July 19. 2025. Guests included her parents, George’s parents, and bandmates Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald. Frontman Matty Healy was notably absent, reportedly in Los Angeles due to his fiancée’s commitments.
The couple shared a kiss on the steps of the town hall, with photos and videos circulating, Charli famously popped on her shades afterward. The couple was later seen taking a smoke break post-ceremony.
Charli confirmed the marriage on TikTok and poked fun at George for not crying as they walked down the aisle, though he did later shed a tear.