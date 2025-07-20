Charli XCX is married! Who is her husband, George Daniel?

Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison married George Bedford Daniel, drummer of The 1975 in an intimate ceremony in London. The ceremony took place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Hackney Town Hall in London, in front of about 20 close friends and family.

They got engaged in November 2023, which Charli announed on her Instagram account she later made public; she captioned, “charli xcx and george daniel f‑‑‑ing for life!!!”

Who is George Daniel? Charlie XCX's husband who is a part of popular band 1975

The 1975 drummer George Daniel started publicly dating Charli XCX in May 2022, after collaborating in 2021.

Born in Belgium, George Daniel spent his early years in Brussels, Seattle, Arizona, and California, before settling in Wilmslow, England, around the age of 13.

In 2002, he became the drummer for The 1975, transitioning Matty Healy from drums to lead vocals. Beyond drums, he also contributes to programming, percussion, keyboards, and backing vocals.

As a core member, he’s helped the band achieve five UK No. 1 albums. Together with Healy, he’s also earned 2 Ivor Novello Awards, 4 Brit Awards, been twice Mercury Prize nominated, and received a Grammy nomination.