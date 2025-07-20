Paul Wesley announces engagement with model girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg

The couple seems to be soaking up la dolce vita in Italy, according to reports. First stop: Tuscany. Then: Amalfi Coast. Wesley shared a few envy-inducing vacation pictures, captioning them “a beautiful time,” while Kuckenburg matched the energy with “The best time!!” We see what you're doing there.

As per reports, the 41-year-old actor and his 25-year-old fiancée have been dating since at least late 2022. Fans first caught wind of their romance when they were spotted dining together in (you guessed it) Italy. Subtle clues on social media started lining up like a slow-burn rom-com: same locations, similar backdrops, and then finally, some joint appearances in each other’s feeds. Their relationship has remained refreshingly low-key. On Valentine’s Day, Kuckenburg referred to Wesley as her soulmate. His reply? A string of heart emojis. In June, he marked her birthday with a sweet post, calling her his “favorite person.” Cute, right?