Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac to team up for the upcoming vampire thriller ‘Flesh of the Gods’

Get ready for a wild ride, genre fans! Indie darling Kristen Stewart and the ever-charismatic Oscar Isaac are teaming up for a blood-sucking good time in Flesh of the Gods, a new vampire thriller from the visionary director Panos Cosmatos.
This won’t be your typical Twilight sparkle-fest. Cosmatos, known for his mind-bending horror flick Mandy, promises a descent into a neon-drenched 1980s Los Angeles, where our stylish vampire couple Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (Stewart) live the high life in their swanky skyscraper condo. But their nights take a turn when they encounter a mysterious woman and her entourage, luring them into a world of glittering decadence, heart-pounding thrills, and of course, a touch of violence.
Think Enter the Void meets Lost Boys, with a dash of Se7en thrown in for good measure. Screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, the man behind the classic thriller, brings his dark touch to the story, co-created with Cosmatos himself.
The project is a collaboration of passion and powerhouses. Adam McKay, the comedic mastermind behind The Big Short and Don't Look Up, joins forces with producer Betsy Koch to bring Flesh of the Gods to life. Isaac himself steps behind the scenes as a producer alongside his partner Gena Konstantinakos.
According to reports, filming is expected to begin later this year, so mark your calendars, horror hounds and cinephiles alike. Flesh of the Gods promises a trip unlike any other, a hot rod joyride straight into the heart of a glittering, neon-lit nightmare.