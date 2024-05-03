Meryl Streep to receive honorary Palme d’Or at 77th Cannes Film Festival

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is set to shimmer even brighter with the iconic Meryl Streep taking centre stage. Organisers announced she will be the esteemed guest of honour at the opening ceremony, receiving the prestigious Palme d’Or award.
Meryl, a titan of cinema with a career spanning nearly five decades, has only walked the Cannes red carpet once before – in 1989 when she took home the Best Actress award for A Cry in the Dark. This return, however, promises to be monumental.
“I am immeasurably honoured to receive the news of this prestigious award. To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honoured is humbling and thrilling in equal part. I so look forward to coming to France to thank everyone in person this May,” Meryl said in a statement.
Festival organisers echoed this sentiment, praising the actor for leaving an indelible mark on cinema. “Because she has spanned almost 50 years of cinema and embodied countless masterpieces, Meryl Streep is part of our collective imagination, our shared love of cinema,” they said in a statement.
From the dramatic intensity of The Deer Hunter and Kramer vs Kramer to the captivating journeys in Out of Africa and the delightful escapism of The Devil Wears Prada and Mamma Mia, Meryl’s versatility is unmatched. Her record-breaking 21 Oscar nominations and three wins solidify her place as one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors.
This year’s Cannes promises a stellar gathering. Meryl will be joining a roster of Hollywood veterans gracing the French Riviera, including Star Wars mastermind George Lucas who will receive a lifetime achievement award, and the legendary Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli, the first-ever group recipient of the honourary Palme d’Or.