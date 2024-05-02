Cinema

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi begin 'Jolly LLB 3' shoot with quirky video

The 'Jolly LLB' franchise, which started with the Arshad Warsi-starrer 'Jolly LLB' in 2013
Screengrabs from the video
Screengrabs from the video Source: Instagram/@akshaykumar

The upcoming film Jolly LLB 3 star cast has started its shooting. On Thursday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and actor Arshad Warsi took to their social media handles to share the update with their followers.

The actors shared a video, where they engaged in a 'tiff' over the original Jolly. While Arshad says in the video that he is the real Jolly — Advocate Jagdish Tyagi and that people should be wary of the duplicates in the market, Akshay Kumar says that he is the real Jolly-Advocate Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra.

Screengrabs from the video
Akshay Kumar all set to make Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Senior actor Saurabh Shukla, who essays the role of Judge Sunderlal Tripathi in the film franchise, then makes an appearance in the video holding a board which says, “‘Jolly LLB3’ shoot begins”.

The Jolly LLB franchise, which started with the Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB in 2013, is a series of Indian Hindi-language courtroom black comedy-drama films, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor.

Screengrabs from the video
‘Pushpa Pushpa,’ the first track from Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ garners one million likes on YouTube

The first film saw Arshad essaying the titular role as he locks horns with a senior lawyer over a hit-and-run case involving the son of a big-shot guy.

The second film, headlined by Akshay Kumar, was released in 2017. It followed the case of an extra-killing in the form of a manufactured encounter by a corrupt cop essayed by Kumud Mishra. Akshay Kumar’s character of Jagdishwar Mishra fights the court to bring justice to those wronged.

Akshay Kumar
Arshad Warsi
Shoot announcement
Jolly LLB 3

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com