Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi begin 'Jolly LLB 3' shoot with quirky video

The upcoming film Jolly LLB 3 star cast has started its shooting. On Thursday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and actor Arshad Warsi took to their social media handles to share the update with their followers.

The actors shared a video, where they engaged in a 'tiff' over the original Jolly. While Arshad says in the video that he is the real Jolly — Advocate Jagdish Tyagi and that people should be wary of the duplicates in the market, Akshay Kumar says that he is the real Jolly-Advocate Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra.