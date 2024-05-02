‘Pushpa Pushpa,’ the first track from Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ garners one million likes on YouTube

The Allu Arjun mania continues! The first single, Pushpa Pushpa, from his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, has smashed records on YouTube. Released on Wednesday, the song has already garnered a million likes across six languages, a potential first for a Telugu-language song, according to reports.
Fans credited this phenomenal feat to Allu’s unmatched star power and national appeal. The song has become a social media sensation, with fans praising Devi Sri Prasad for capturing the magic once again. Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose and singer Nakash Aziz have crafted a powerful track that not only entertains but also delves into Pushpa's character.
Allu’s costumes seamlessly blend with the film's narrative and character design. The infectious beat, catchy lyrics, and signature Pushpa Raj swagger are sure to turn Pushpa Pushpa into the party anthem of 2024. This electrifying track promises to rekindle the craze surrounding the first Pushpa film.
Fans can’t get enough, with one calling it the ‘Song of the year’ on social media and another predicting it will “set the silver screens on fire” with Allu’s signature dance moves. Director Sukumar is working tirelessly to ensure a top-notch film for its August 15 release, leaving no detail to chance.
The first teaser for the film was released on April 8, on the occasion of Allu’s birthday. It featured Allu rocking the role of Pushpa, adorned in a dazzling blue pattu sari, complete with intricate body paint, elaborate jewellery, and traditional ghungroos.
Pushpa 2: The Rule boasts a star-studded cast alongside Allu Arjun, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Devi Sri Prasad returns to score the film’s music. The movie will be released in Telugu, along with dubbed versions in other South Indian languages and Hindi.
