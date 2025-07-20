Superstar Shah Rukh Khan in US after injury rumours

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in the United States that fans speculate might be for a treatment. The actor may have suffered an injury during the shoot of his upcoming action film “King” in Mumbai.

Reports circulating in the press and across social media suggest that the 59-year-old star sustained a muscular back injury

It might have happened earlier this week during filming at the Golden Tobacco Studio. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actor’s team, including manager Pooja Dadlani.

They stated that Shah Rukh was advised rest and subsequently travelled to the US for further treatment.

Another report claimed that stories of SRK getting injured are untrue. It said Shah Rukh has sustained injuries during previous film shoots, some of which tend to flare up from time to time. For treatment and ongoing care, he is known to travel to the United States.

The lack of an official update has only fuelled speculation, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wishing speedy recovery to Shah Rukh on social media.