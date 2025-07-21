Anirudh Ravichander’s Chennai concert delayed due to ticket surge

When Anirudh Ravichander said Hukum Tiger Ka Hukum, he probably didn’t expect fans to take it quite so literally.
Anirudh, the chart-topping Tamil singer and music composer behind genius tracks like Hukum, Arabic Kuthu and Why This Kolaveri Di, has officially postponed his much-anticipated Chennai concert after an unprecedented surge in ticket demand overwhelmed the original venue (Can you blame them?)
The concert, which was scheduled for July 26 at Thiruvidanthai, was supposed to be the grand finale of Anirudh’s Hukum World Tour 2024. However, the explosive response from fans — both online and offline — forced the team to take a step back and rework the logistics to accommodate the massive crowd.
The 34-year-old musical sensation took to Instagram with a heartfelt update for his ‘Hukum Family’, thanking them for the overwhelming love and explaining why the concert had to be delayed.
The decision comes after ticket platforms reportedly struggled to keep up with the surge in traffic, leading to technical glitches and fans being locked out of the purchase process. In short, Chennai broke the internet for Anirudh.
If you’ve already bought a ticket, don’t worry. Anirudh reassured everyone that all ticket holders will receive a full refund via District by Zomato within 7-10 working days.
The Chennai show was expected to be a musical homecoming for the musical sensation, who has taken his ‘Hukum Tour’ across the world, from a high-energy kickoff at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena to packed venues in the US, UK and Australia. The finale in Tamil Nadu was meant to be the crown Jewel of the tour, with thousands expected to attend.
Sure, the delay is a bummer. But in true superstar style, Anirudh has promised to return ‘bigger, better and louder’. And knowing him, that’s not just a promise, it’s a guarantee.
Fans can stay tuned on Anirudh’s official social media handles for the new date and venue announcement.