Jennifer Love Hewitt shares how she hasn't spoken to Sarah Michelle Gellar since 1997; busts rumours around their fights

The 46-year-old actor, also known for her work in projects such as Can't Hardly Wait and Ghost Whisperer, added, "I haven't seen Sarah. Literally, we've not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That's why it's so funny to me. People were like, 'Say something back' And I'm like, 'What am I going to say? I've not seen her."

"On my side, we're good. I have no idea where this is coming from," she added.

Both actors, however, returned for the film's reboot, which was released on July 18.

The film has been directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and also stars Madelyn Cline, Lola Tung and Chase Sui Wonders, among others.

Sam Lansky wrote the screenplay for it.