Jennifer Love Hewitt shares how she hasn't spoken to Sarah Michelle Gellar since 1997; busts rumours around their fights

Hollywood actor Jennifer Love Hewitt says she hasn't spoken to her I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar for the last 28 years. Jennifer and Sarah had featured in the Jim Gillespie's directorial, which got released in 1997. The film also starred Freddie Prinze Jr and Ryan Phillippe.

How did Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Geller not speak to each other for so many years?

Despite avoiding any communication, Jennifer confirmed both have been on good terms and didn't have a fight, as some rumours claimed.

"I honestly don't even know what that was or how that all came to be. I just think people don't want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other," she told an entertainment news outlet in an interview.

The 46-year-old actor, also known for her work in projects such as Can't Hardly Wait and Ghost Whisperer, added, "I haven't seen Sarah. Literally, we've not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That's why it's so funny to me. People were like, 'Say something back' And I'm like, 'What am I going to say? I've not seen her."

"On my side, we're good. I have no idea where this is coming from," she added.

Both actors, however, returned for the film's reboot, which was released on July 18.

The film has been directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and also stars Madelyn Cline, Lola Tung and Chase Sui Wonders, among others.

Sam Lansky wrote the screenplay for it.

