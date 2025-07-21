Josh Lucas marries meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in a dreamy Vatican ceremony

Hollywood actor Josh Lucas, best known for his role in Sweet Home Alabama and Yellowstone, has tied the knot with television meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in a breathtaking wedding ceremony held in Vatican City.

The couple exchanged vows at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City

They shared glimpses of their special day through a series of heartfelt Instagram posts on Friday. Here's what it said:

"Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city."

Josh called it “one of the greatest days of my life” and thanked those who helped plan their wedding.

The actor and the ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist began dating in late 2022. After nearly two years together, Josh proposed in June 2024 during a romantic trip to Italy. The engagement announcement also came via social media, with Lucas writing:

"For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole... I am so grateful and thrilled she said 'Yes'."

The proposal reportedly took place in a cozy Italian restaurant, with Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love playing in the background.

Lucas described the wedding as a moment where everything "felt full circle,” sharing black-and-white snapshots from the day, including moments inside the Basilica.

Following the wedding, Josh is set to star in The Map That Leads to You, directed by Lasse Hallström and co-starring Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline. The romantic drama is slated for release on August 20, 2025.