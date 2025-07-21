Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Drama Queen reborn as India’s first Audible musical audiobook

A

The transition actually felt very natural because my play was already quite suited for audio. On stage, it was just me performing along with voice actors. So when my publisher suggested doing something in the audio format, it made perfect sense. When Audible came on board, they got really excited too, especially because something like this hadn’t been done before.

It’s not just someone reading a book. It’s a fully dramatised musical experience, like hearing a movie unfold through your ears. That was the appeal. Every technical detail mattered, and that level of precision was a big learning experience for me.