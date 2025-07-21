Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Drama Queen reborn as India’s first Audible musical audiobook
From films like Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa to songs like Dole Dole and everything in between, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has lived many lives through her art. A celebrated actor, singer, writer, and painter, she brings a rare emotional honesty and artistic versatility to everything she does. With Drama Queen, her deeply personal story that began as a book and now lives on as Audible’s first Indian musical audiobook, Suchitra redefines what storytelling can sound and feel like. In this candid conversation with Indulge, she opens up about translating loss into laughter, evolving as a woman and artist, and watching her daughter step into the spotlight.
Excerpts:
Drama Queen has evolved from a memoir to a stage musical and now Audible’s first Indian musical audiobook. How does the story adapt across these different formats?
The transition actually felt very natural because my play was already quite suited for audio. On stage, it was just me performing along with voice actors. So when my publisher suggested doing something in the audio format, it made perfect sense. When Audible came on board, they got really excited too, especially because something like this hadn’t been done before.
It’s not just someone reading a book. It’s a fully dramatised musical experience, like hearing a movie unfold through your ears. That was the appeal. Every technical detail mattered, and that level of precision was a big learning experience for me.
When you’re on stage, there’s always room for improvisation. Was it hard to let go of that spontaneity while recording the audiobook?
Not really. While it’s true that I used to improvise a lot more on stage, the lines in the play were written by me. So I always had a sense of ownership and flexibility. Even during the recording, I don’t think I followed the exact script I originally wrote.
The cues from the voice actors were already laid out, so I had to stay aligned with those, but it wasn’t restrictive. It was more about coming back to a central thought, responding to the soul of the performance.
The audiobook features the voice of your late sister, Sujata Kumar. What was it like to immortalise such personal elements of your life?
I had been performing the play when Sujata passed away, and not long after, I also lost my parents. Even my two dogs, who were such vital parts of the story, were gone. It was overwhelming, and that’s why I stopped performing the play. It became too painful.
But when the idea of doing an Audible version came up, I saw it as a chance to keep those memories alive in a beautiful way. It brought everything full circle and allowed me to honour those moments and people while also continuing my creative journey.
The play reflects the journey of a modern Indian woman. How has your own understanding of womanhood evolved over time?
With every stage of life, I’ve found that my views have shifted. We’re all such creatures of our conditioning, and as that conditioning changes, so does our perspective. Growth, for me, comes from being willing to change your mind, being flexible, and not getting stuck in one way of thinking. As I’ve grown older, I’ve also become freer. I no longer worry about judgment the way I used to. Coming from a typical middle-class Indian background, we have this ‘log kya kahenge’ mentality. I’ve let go of a lot of that baggage. I don’t know if that’s good or bad, but it’s definitely liberating.
You’ve explored themes of grief and loss in your work. How has storytelling helped you heal?
Storytelling has been incredibly cathartic. In Drama Queen, even though there’s a lot of pain, I chose to approach it with humour and lightness.
If you can reach a place where you’re able to look back at difficult experiences and smile, maybe even joke about them, then you’ve truly healed. I honestly don’t think I would have been able to write it the way I did if I hadn’t processed those emotions. People message me saying they’re still laughing hours after listening, and that brings me so much joy. If I can leave a few laughs behind, I feel like I’ve done something meaningful.
You’ve worked across many formats. How do you stay creatively motivated in so many fields?
I’ve always followed what excites me. Creativity for me isn’t confined to one form. A lot of it also stemmed from being a single mother. I couldn’t take off for long shoots or travel for work, but I still needed to express myself and stay engaged.
When you have creative energy, you just find new outlets. Art, for me, is just an expression of emotion and thought, and I think if you’re curious and passionate, you can always find new ways to explore it.
Your music spans classical Gwalior Gharana to contemporary styles like in your song Aha. What was it like bridging those genres?
My musical journey started with very pop-oriented music when I was younger. But gradually, I began to incorporate more of my classical influences. Songs like Jabse Se Dekha and Zindagi reflect that shift.
And in later work like Shararat, which was composed by my sister, you can hear a stronger Hindustani classical presence. It’s not something I force — it’s become second nature.
Your daughter Kaveri recently made her acting debut. How did you feel about it and how did you guide her?
I’m so thrilled for her. The response to her work has been heartening, and I think she’s finding her own path. She’s incredibly artistic and fiercely independent, so I don’t interfere much.
As a mother, I felt nothing but pride. As an actor, watching her get into character with such intelligence and spontaneity was a wonderful surprise. She brought a very unique charm to the role, which is rare for a first-time actor.
How do you think the portrayal of women in Indian cinema has evolved from your time to hers?
Women are now portrayed as independent characters with their own arcs. They’re not just decorative or love interests. They have real stories and depth. Of course, not every film does this, but there’s a significant shift.
Do you see roles being written for women your age in today’s industry?
Definitely. There are some wonderful roles out there. Unfortunately, not many of them are being offered to me at the moment—but that could change.
I’m inspired by a lot of my peers and the work they’re doing. Plus, there are more women writing now, and more women heading content platforms. So women’s stories are gaining more visibility, and that’s a hopeful sign. I’d love to be part of projects that excite me and feel authentic.
Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations you’re excited about?
Yes, there’s a project coming out soon in which I’ve acted, composed music, and also served as executive producer. I’m quite excited about it. I also have two film shoots lined up for later this year. I enjoy doing many things, but I also like to space them out to give each one my full attention.