In a heartfelt gesture, Farah Khan sends her cook Dilip’s children to English medium school

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is once again making headlines, this time not for a blockbuster or a dance number, but for an act of immense generosity. In a recent cooking vlog, Farah revealed how she’s personally funding the education of her long-time cook Dilip’s children, aiming to secure a brighter and more independent future for them.

The touching revelation came on a day a crew was shooting at actor Shalin Bhanot’s residence. In a chat with Shalin's mother, Sunita Bhanot, Farah revealed her reasons. “Since our show is currently running,” she told her, “I’ve enrolled his children in an English-medium school. And I got one of them a diploma from a culinary school so that they don’t end up working in homes but instead get to work in a good restaurant or a big hotel.”

Farah’s remarks emphasised her utmost respect for the diligence and dedication of Dilip and her utmost belief in providing real opportunities to those who work behind the scenes to support her. She went on to say, “Dilip has fed so many people… now karma is feeding him.”

Dilip, a favourite among Farah’s popular cooking show followers, is an online sensation due to his quirky personality and cooking prowess. Their banter and friendship are the best part of the show, which has had a variety of stars such as Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre and Malaika Arora visiting it.

The success of their business venture has indeed changed lives. In a lighthearted moment in an older vlog, Dilip even gave a glimpse of his three-storey bungalow in his native Darbhanga, Bihar, a testament to his hard work and perseverance.