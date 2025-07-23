Celebs

Alia Bhatt nails the clap push-up and here’s why you should try it too

Alia Bhatt’s fitness game is stronger than ever, and her latest workout move is all the motivation you need to crush your Monday. Ready to break down the clap push-up and make it more doable?
Alia Bhatt recently hit a major milestone in her fitness journey, and she made sure to celebrate it with a dedicated post. The focus of her pride? Mastering the notoriously tough clap push-up, a move that’s as impressive as it is intense. And no, this isn’t your average gym flex.

So, what exactly is this move she’s training for? A clap push-up falls under the category of plyometric exercises, which are designed to unleash maximum muscular power in short bursts.

Think of it as a hybrid between strength training and cardio. It’s not just about looking strong, it’s about being explosive, agile, and well-conditioned. The plyometric moves like this spike your heart rate while simultaneously engaging multiple muscle groups making them an ideal addition to any high-impact fitness routine.

Alia’s version of the move involves starting in a classic high plank position, core braced, hands aligned under the shoulders. As she lowers her body toward the floor, she then forcefully pushes up with enough strength to lift both hands off the ground, claps mid-air, and lands softly back into plank position. It sounds simple, but it requires an incredible amount of upper body strength, coordination, and control.

Currently, Alia is using a resistance band secured around her waist for assistance (smart move). This not only helps her build momentum for the clap but also trains her muscles to get accustomed to the explosive motion safely.

The strength required to lift your body, balance mid-air, complete a clap, and land without injury is immense. For anyone just starting out, attempting clap push-ups without proper training or supervision is a fast track to injury. But with progressions and guidance, it’s a powerful move that can sculpt your chest, shoulders, triceps, and abs like few others can.

