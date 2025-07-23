Alia Bhatt nails the clap push-up and here’s why you should try it too

Think of it as a hybrid between strength training and cardio. It’s not just about looking strong, it’s about being explosive, agile, and well-conditioned. The plyometric moves like this spike your heart rate while simultaneously engaging multiple muscle groups making them an ideal addition to any high-impact fitness routine.

Alia’s version of the move involves starting in a classic high plank position, core braced, hands aligned under the shoulders. As she lowers her body toward the floor, she then forcefully pushes up with enough strength to lift both hands off the ground, claps mid-air, and lands softly back into plank position. It sounds simple, but it requires an incredible amount of upper body strength, coordination, and control.

Currently, Alia is using a resistance band secured around her waist for assistance (smart move). This not only helps her build momentum for the clap but also trains her muscles to get accustomed to the explosive motion safely.