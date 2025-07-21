Alia Bhatt produced Difficult Daughters selected for Asian Project Market at BIFF

As many as 30 projects have been selected for this year’s Asian Project Market, including Alia Bhatt’s Difficult Daughters among others, as announced by Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The line-up includes Difficult Daughters, directed by Soni Razdan, which is being produced by Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, along with veteran Indian indie producer Alan McAlex (Santosh).

As per a leading news portal, Kani Kusruti, who starred in Cannes Palme d’Or winning film All We Imagine As Light, is teaming with the director of that film, Payal Kapadia, to produce The Last Of Them Plagues, directed by Kunjila Mascillamani. Kani attended BIFF last year as a jury member for the New Currents competition.

The line-up also includes several other filmmakers with ties to BIFF, including Indian director Pradip Kurbah, recipient of the 2019 Jiseok Award, with new project Moon; Bangladeshi filmmaker Biplob Sarkar, previously invited to BIFF New Currents and returning with LGBTQ+-themed The Magical Men.