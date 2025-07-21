Celebrity fitness coach Sohrab Khushrushahi launches health supplement label

In a space usually derided for its jargon and false promises, The Func. Lab has emerged with a singular goal: to demystify wellness through authentic, efficient and science-informed nutrition. Founded by award-winning fitness coach Sohrab Khushrushahi, erstwhile IPL cricketer and entrepreneur Sahil Kukreja and brand strategist Daneesh Davar, the brand claims to weed out the hype, providing clean, functional supplements that fit the function of life.

The Func. Lab: Revolutionising well-being with authentic, functional supplements

Func. Lab is founded on the principle that wellness must work just as hard as you do, with true effectiveness instead of clever advertising. Every product first prioritises meaningful nutrition, eliminating inessential fillers to provide only what the body requires to function at its most superior.

Headlining their first lineup are high-potency protein powders. Their plant protein, a rice and pea mix, contains 27–29 grams of protein per 35g scoop with one of the highest protein to calorie ratios available, with very few carbs and no soy or unnecessary fillers. The 100% grass-fed whey isolate gives a whopping 29–30 grams of protein per 35g serving, with the grass-fed whey concentrate offering 25–27 grams, both stevia and monk fruit naturally sweetened for optimal digestion. The company also provides sugar-free electrolyte formulas, carefully formulated with sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium for in-depth, functional hydration.