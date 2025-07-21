Celebrity fitness coach Sohrab Khushrushahi launches health supplement label

In a space usually derided for its jargon and false promises, The Func. Lab has emerged with a singular goal: to demystify wellness through authentic, efficient and science-informed nutrition. Founded by award-winning fitness coach Sohrab Khushrushahi, erstwhile IPL cricketer and entrepreneur Sahil Kukreja and brand strategist Daneesh Davar, the brand claims to weed out the hype, providing clean, functional supplements that fit the function of life.
Func. Lab is founded on the principle that wellness must work just as hard as you do, with true effectiveness instead of clever advertising. Every product first prioritises meaningful nutrition, eliminating inessential fillers to provide only what the body requires to function at its most superior.
Headlining their first lineup are high-potency protein powders. Their plant protein, a rice and pea mix, contains 27–29 grams of protein per 35g scoop with one of the highest protein to calorie ratios available, with very few carbs and no soy or unnecessary fillers. The 100% grass-fed whey isolate gives a whopping 29–30 grams of protein per 35g serving, with the grass-fed whey concentrate offering 25–27 grams, both stevia and monk fruit naturally sweetened for optimal digestion. The company also provides sugar-free electrolyte formulas, carefully formulated with sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium for in-depth, functional hydration.
Sohrab Khushrushahi, who has changed thousands of lives by SOHFIT and coached celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, witnessed an essential gap in the market. He says, We created The Func. Lab to repair a broken system with supplements which are pure, honest and designed for those who show up every day.”
Sahil Kukreja seconded this, using his own experience as a sportsman. “Cricket showed me that it’s all about habits you repeat day in, day out, what you eat, really. Having seen the supply chain from the inside, the lack of holes in sports nutrition was impossible to miss.”
Starting July 2025, The Func. Lab products will go live on the internet on all leading e-commerce sites and in some gyms and high-end stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. All products are made in ISO 22000, GMP and FSSAI-approved plants to guarantee quality and transparency with each scoop.