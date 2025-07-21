This Goa restaurant launches a brand new monsoon menu

Novotel Goa Panjim is embracing the monsoon season with two unique and delightful dining experiences, providing guests with the perfect refuge from the rain.

What can you expect on the menu?

At Gourmet Bar, a quaint Chai Cart Pop-up brings the streets in. Patrons can cosy up with steaming cups of freshly brewed cutting chai, adrak chai or masala chai, complemented by the Monsoon Munchies Platter. This changing choice of Indian favourites consists of Mini Batata Vadas with Garlic Thecha Aioli, Crispy Bhajiyas and Masala Corn on the Cob. For dessert, treat yourself to a Masala Chai Latte, Filter Coffee, Hot Chocolate or a serving of Apple Pie.