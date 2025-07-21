This Goa restaurant launches a brand new monsoon menu

Novotel Goa Panjim is embracing the monsoon season with two unique and delightful dining experiences, providing guests with the perfect refuge from the rain.
At Gourmet Bar, a quaint Chai Cart Pop-up brings the streets in. Patrons can cosy up with steaming cups of freshly brewed cutting chai, adrak chai or masala chai, complemented by the Monsoon Munchies Platter. This changing choice of Indian favourites consists of Mini Batata Vadas with Garlic Thecha Aioli, Crispy Bhajiyas and Masala Corn on the Cob. For dessert, treat yourself to a Masala Chai Latte, Filter Coffee, Hot Chocolate or a serving of Apple Pie.
Simultaneously, Nora’s Cantina, the hotel’s lively Spanish restaurant, presents a Mediterranean version of monsoon dining. Their Soothing Soups Menu includes strong, earthy broths like Sopa de Hongos, Caldo Verde and Sopa De Pescado, all guaranteed to provide soulful depth and seasonal warmth. The ideal conclusion is in the guise of hot, just-fried Hot Churros, sprinkled with cinnamon.
Whether you favour the warm hug of Indian chai and munchies or the deep flavours of Spanish soups and churros, Novotel Goa Panjim guarantees a monsoon dining experience where every flavour is earthy, abundant and worth slowing down for.