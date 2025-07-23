AR Rahman references kiss-cam controversy at his Wonderment concert in Washington, USA

Looks like none of us are getting over the Coldplay kiss-cam concert anytime soon, not even AR Rahman who joked about the recent Coldplay kiss cam controversy during his concert at the Tacoma Dome in Washington, USA.

AR Rahman references kiss-cam controversy

While the camera panned to the crowd, Rahman quipped, “I won’t get you into trouble. Don’t worry.”

The audience, laughed in response.

In case you're still unaware, the Urvasi singer was referring to the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, where a kiss cam captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot in an intimate moment.

Both were married. Both were caught cheating as a result of which, they immediately turned away from the camera, which only made the incident worse.

Chris Martin commented:

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The clip went viral, racking up millions of views and sparking widespread speculation about an extra-marital affair.

Andy Byron later resigned from his CEO post. However, Kristin Cabot, the HR head was not fired.

The viral joke happened during Rahman's ongoing Wonderment Tour, which spans United States, Canada, United Kingdom and is expected to conclude in India by November 2025.