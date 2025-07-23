Doctor who supplied Matthew Perry drugs, is set to enter guilty plea

A doctor charged with giving Matthew Perry ketamine in the weeks leading up to the Friends star's overdose death is expected to plead guilty Wednesday. Dr Salvador Plasencia would be the fourth of five people charged in connection with Perry's death to plead guilty.

Dr Plasencia was to have gone on trial in August until the doctor agreed last month to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, according to the signed document filed in federal court in Los Angeles.

He had previously pleaded not guilty, but in exchange for the guilty pleas prosecutors have agreed to drop three additional counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of falsifying records.

Plasencia's attorneys emphasised in an email after he reached his agreement that he was not treating Matthew Perry at the time of his death and the ketamine that caused Perry's death was not provided by Dr Plasencia.

The remaining charges can carry a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and there is no guarantee he'll get less, but he's likely to.

Dr Plasencia has been free on bond since shortly after his arrest in August, and he will not be sentenced until a future hearing.

The only remaining defendant who has not reached an agreement with the US Attorney's Office is Jasveen Sangha, who prosecutors allege is a drug dealer known as the "Ketamine Queen" and sold Perry the lethal dose.

Her trial is scheduled to begin next month. She has pleaded not guilty.

According to prosecutors and co-defendants who reached their own deals, Dr Plasencia illegally supplied Perry with a large amount of ketamine starting about a month before his death on October 28, 2023.

According to a co-defendant, Dr Plasencia in a text message called the actor a "moron" who could be exploited for money.

Matthew Perry's personal assistant, his friend, and another doctor, all agreed to plead guilty last year in exchange for their cooperation as the government sought to make their case against larger targets, Dr Plasencia and Jasveen.

None have been sentenced yet.