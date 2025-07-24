Ahaan Panday’s father once bailed SRK out of prison; here’s the story

Saiyaara has been making quite a stir both in box office and among audience in general. The debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Poddar have everyone chatting about them. Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday hails from a strong lineage family within the fraternity although not directly connected to Bollywood.
All eyes are on the new Gen Z debutant and the previous stories of his family and friends are swirling around. One such story which grabbed eyeballs and 'headlines' was of his father Chikky Panday who made to papers back in the day. Chikky Panday has built a few long-standing strong relationships over the decade within Bollywood, most notable being Shah Rukh Khan on the list.
Back in the day when SRK had just entered the scene in Bollywood and was in quest of his footing, he and Chikky Panday developed a strong friendship which is nearly three decades old now. In a non-viral revelation, it was reported in 1994 that SRK was arrested for allegedly threating a journalist.
At that sensitive moment it was Chikky Panday and actor Nana Patekar who stepped in for SRK's rescue and bailed him out of jail. This incident reflects the strong BTS support system within the industry and how friendship play a crucial role in navigating controversies. But this wasn't the only time he helped SRK but also acted as peacemaker when the two Khan's of Bollywood were on a no-speaking term.
Fast forward from 90's to 2013 when the drama between SRK and Salman Khan took place which the internet still remembers as the infamous rivalry. At Baba Siddiqui’s famous Iftar party, it was reportedly Chikki Panday who made effort to seat the two Khans together, resulting in a now-iconic handshake that made headlines across the nation.
Despite having a massive influence, Chikky Panday has stayed away from limelight and media. He currently has no active social media presence and keeps a low profile in his star-studded circle. Although, he can often be spotted in Ahaan Panday's sister Alana Panday (an influencer) YT vlogs.
Outside the film industry, Chikki Panday has also contributed to public service. He is a member of the Steel Consumers Council (Ministry of Steel) and the Telephone Advisory Committee (Ministry of Communications & IT). He’s also the founder of the Akshara Foundation of Arts & Learning, which focuses on the education of underprivileged children.