Ahaan Panday’s father once bailed SRK out of prison; here’s the story

Back in the day when SRK had just entered the scene in Bollywood and was in quest of his footing, he and Chikky Panday developed a strong friendship which is nearly three decades old now. In a non-viral revelation, it was reported in 1994 that SRK was arrested for allegedly threating a journalist.

At that sensitive moment it was Chikky Panday and actor Nana Patekar who stepped in for SRK's rescue and bailed him out of jail. This incident reflects the strong BTS support system within the industry and how friendship play a crucial role in navigating controversies. But this wasn't the only time he helped SRK but also acted as peacemaker when the two Khan's of Bollywood were on a no-speaking term.

Fast forward from 90's to 2013 when the drama between SRK and Salman Khan took place which the internet still remembers as the infamous rivalry. At Baba Siddiqui’s famous Iftar party, it was reportedly Chikki Panday who made effort to seat the two Khans together, resulting in a now-iconic handshake that made headlines across the nation.