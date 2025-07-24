Anupam Kher's manager Herman Dsouza turns actor with Tanvi The Great

While actors run a busy and hectic calendar all the time, the hard work of managing their calendar, making sure that they don't miss out on anything, falls on the shoulders of their managers. Even though their contribution is unsurmountable, they rarely get recognised as all of it happens behind the scenes and away from all the glitz and glamour. But Anupam Kher’s manager Herman Dsouza, recently got a unique opportunity to transition in front of the lens.

How did Herman Dsouza bag the role in Tanvi-The Great?

Having been working with Anupam Kher for almost two decades, Herman has been managing the actor’s work and schedule. But in Anupam’s recent directorial release Tanvi The Great, he got to show his acting chops too as he made a special appearance as an army officer in the film. Featuring at one of the most crucial points in the film, Herman made his silver screen debut with the film, and he is ecstatic about that.

Sharing his excitement, Herman says, “For almost the last 20 years, I have been seeing Anupam sir create magic on screen, but always from behind the lens. But for the first time, I got to live that magic in person as a co-actor in the same frame in Tanvi The Great, and that is a memory I will cherish for my lifetime. The thrill of facing the camera, especially with legends like him and Nassar sir in front of you, is just unmatchable.” Tanvi The Great marked Anupam Kher’s directorial return after 22 years and the film has been receiving praise for its messaging and emotions.