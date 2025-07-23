Tanvi The Great made tax free in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday declared Tanvi the Great film tax free in the state. The announcement was made after actor and film’s director Anupam Kher met CM Yadav.

Tanvi The Great goes tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

After watching the film with Anupam, Mr Yadav announced to make it tax free in the state. “Today in Bhopal, I got the opportunity to watch his film Tanvi The Great with famous actor and director Anupam Kher. I announce to make the film tax free in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

He described it as a “touching” film dedicated to the “struggle, determination and dreams of an autistic girl.” He said that it will inspire people to be more sensitive, humane and kind towards specially-abled children.

On the occasion, film’s lead actor Shubhangi Dutt and child artiste Viraj Aggarwal were also present, an official said. CM Yadav congratulated Kher for making a “film with a great purpose”.

Anupam Kher also presented his book Different But No Less to the CM on the occasion.