Venus Williams announces engagement to Andrea Preti, after her first singles win in 16 months

Venus Williams’ winning return to the professional tennis tour also came with a surprise announcement: She is engaged.

After becoming the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match, Venus gave thanks to her fiancé, who was in the stands at the DC Open. He is Andrea Preti, who is a Danish-born Italian model and actor, according to a website.

The 45-year-old Venus hadn’t played in a tournament in 16 months until entering the event in Washington. She won a doubles match on Monday and a singles match on Tuesday, before losing in doubles on Wednesday.

Venus, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, is scheduled to face Magdalena Frech in the second round on Thursday night.