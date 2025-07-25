Adivi Sesh pens emotional birthday note to G2 director Vinay Kumar, teases blockbuster action sequel

Actor Adivi Sesh, who is busy shooting for his much anticipated action thriller Goodachari 2 (G2), took some time off his schedule to pen a heart-felt note on the occasion of his director Vinay Kumar’s birthday. He took to social media with a touching and appreciative message.

Adivi Sesh calls Goodachari 2 a ‘box office monster’ in heartfelt note to director Vinay Kumar

This does not come as a surprise as Adivi Sesh is known for his thoughtful words and genuine connections with whoever he works with. On Vijay Kumar’s birthday, the actor didn’t hold back in expressing his admiration for the filmmaker.

Sharing a candid birthday note on social media, Adivi Sesh wrote, "Dear @vinaykumar7121 Happy birthday my friend. It's been an honour to be a part of your vision. You're one of the most talented guys I have ever worked with and the fans are going to be stunned by the #G2 box office monster that you are creating for next year. I can't wait for the world to see what we have done together. Thank you for all your passion and hard work! Lots of love and many many happy returns of the day.

The actor’s thoughtful message and genuine gesture not only celebrates Vinay Kumar as a person but also raises the excitement for their film Goodachari 2. Well, he is already called it a “box office monster” in the making! And fans sure couldn’t stop raving about the same.

With Adivi’s powerful words and the team’s passion behind the scenes, the sequel to the blockbuster Goodachari promises to be bigger, bolder, and more thrilling than ever.

Goodachari 2 is expected to hit theatres next year and is already generating massive buzz among fans and action lovers.