Dacoit is a two-hero film because love stories aren’t one-sided: Adivi Sesh

In a film industry often propelled by the gravitational pull of solo stardom, Adivi Sesh is daring to chart a different course—one where the spotlight is shared, and storytelling takes precedence over screen time.
With his upcoming pan-India release Dacoit: A Love Story, Adivi Sesh isn’t just leading a film—he’s co-creating a universe where power lies in partnership. Calling it “a two-hero film,” he doesn’t use the term lightly. It’s not flattery. It’s philosophy.
Adivi Sesh’s approach is clear-eyed and refreshingly ego-free. For him, the soul of a project doesn’t rest on whether the protagonist is male or female—it rests on the strength of the story. Dacoit, he explains, is, at its heart, a love story—and by nature, love cannot exist in isolation.
“It’s a marriage of equals,” he says. “And hence the outlook that the film is a two-hero project, as love stories cannot be one-sided.”
Co-writing the script himself, Adivi Sesh has long shunned formulaic filmmaking in favour of narratives with nuance. He sees his characters in relation to the whole, not as isolated acts. And in Dacoit, the emotional stakes aren’t skewed—they’re shared.
Enter Mrunal Thakur. To Adivi Sesh, she’s not just a co-star—she’s a co-visionary. An equal force in the creative process. Someone who brings as much truth and vulnerability to the screen as he does.
“From the beginning, Dacoit never felt like a film with one protagonist,” he reflects. “It’s a story of two layered characters, both fighting their own battles, both central to the world we’re building. I’ve always believed that stories thrive when ego takes a backseat — and in Mrunal, I’ve found a co-actor who shares that belief.”
Their bond, he says, is rooted in authenticity. There’s no posturing, no one-upmanship—just two actors who’ve fought their way in from the outside and understand the grit it takes to stay in the game.
“There’s an honesty in the way she works — a rawness and truth that mirrors how I approach my own performances. We’re both outsiders in this industry, and that shared sense of having earned our place brings a kind of unspoken understanding between us.”
Yet, beyond shared struggle, it’s shared ambition and artistic rigor that power their chemistry.
“We’re both the kind of actors who will do whatever it takes for a film,” Adivi Sesh says. “That kind of commitment can’t be faked — it’s felt. And that’s why Dacoit feels like a two-hero film. We’re not here to outshine each other; we’re here to build something meaningful together. It’s about mutual trust, and pushing each other to be better every day on set.”
With Dacoit already generating buzz as one of the year’s most anticipated releases, it’s clear that Sesh is playing the long game—not just in terms of box office success, but in reshaping how we view heroism itself.
Here, heroism isn’t about who gets the most slow-motion shots or punchlines. It’s about trust, collaboration, and surrendering to the story. In Dacoit: A Love Story, Adivi Sesh isn’t just changing the narrative—he’s elevating it.