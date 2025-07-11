Dacoit is a two-hero film because love stories aren’t one-sided: Adivi Sesh

In a film industry often propelled by the gravitational pull of solo stardom, Adivi Sesh is daring to chart a different course—one where the spotlight is shared, and storytelling takes precedence over screen time.

Adivi Sesh isn’t the only hero in Dacoit—and that’s the whole point

With his upcoming pan-India release Dacoit: A Love Story, Adivi Sesh isn’t just leading a film—he’s co-creating a universe where power lies in partnership. Calling it “a two-hero film,” he doesn’t use the term lightly. It’s not flattery. It’s philosophy.

Adivi Sesh’s approach is clear-eyed and refreshingly ego-free. For him, the soul of a project doesn’t rest on whether the protagonist is male or female—it rests on the strength of the story. Dacoit, he explains, is, at its heart, a love story—and by nature, love cannot exist in isolation.

“It’s a marriage of equals,” he says. “And hence the outlook that the film is a two-hero project, as love stories cannot be one-sided.”

Co-writing the script himself, Adivi Sesh has long shunned formulaic filmmaking in favour of narratives with nuance. He sees his characters in relation to the whole, not as isolated acts. And in Dacoit, the emotional stakes aren’t skewed—they’re shared.