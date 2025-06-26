Cinema

Adivi Sesh breaks new ground with Dacoit: His first romantic lead in a highstakes love story

Adivi Sesh talks about doing his first-ever love story on screen with Mrunal Thakur in his next, Dacoit
Adivi Sesh breaks new ground with Dacoit: His first romantic lead in a high-stakes love story
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit
Adivi Sesh has never been one to play it safe. With razor-sharp instincts and a signature intensity, he’s carved a niche for himself as a master of the modern thriller — a thinking man’s action hero. But now, in a bold narrative pivot, Adivi Sesh is setting his sights on a different battlefield: the heart. Enter Dacoit — a sweeping romantic drama that marks his first full-fledged foray as a romantic lead.

Adivi Sesh steps into the fire of romance with Dacoit

For an actor synonymous with cerebral actioners like Goodachari and Major, Dacoit isn’t just a genre shift — it’s a revelation. Co-starring the luminous Mrunal Thakur and shot in both Hindi and Telugu, the film is slated to light up screens this Christmas 2025. Yet beyond the cinematic scale and dual-language ambition, Dacoit is deeply personal for Adivi Sesh — a passion project that peels back new layers of his artistry.

“This is the first time I’m truly surrendering to a love story,” the actor reveals. “What drew me in wasn’t just the romance, but the storm inside it. My character is raw, haunted, and driven by rage — but beneath that fury lies a love so consuming, it redeems and destroys in equal measure.”

That fusion — of passion, rebellion, and emotional volatility — gives Dacoit its pulse. It’s not just a love story; it’s a reckoning.

And as always, Adivi Sesh isn’t just performing but also building. Co-writing the film and collaborating with director Shaneil Deo and producer Supriya Yarlagadda under the Annapurna Studios banner, he’s shaping a narrative that dares to be both vulnerable and explosive, resulting in a genre-bending tale that marries emotional depth with cinematic swagger.

For fans who’ve followed the actor’s journey from covert ops to national hero, Dacoit promises something electrifyingly new — a story where bullets may still fly, but it’s the wounds of the heart that leave the deepest scars.

In Dacoit, love is the heist. And Adivi Sesh is all in.

