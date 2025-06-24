Adivi Sesh raises his voice for voiceless victims of animal cruelty, pens a letter to authorities

Renowned for his riveting performances and a conscience as sharp as his screen presence, actor Adivi Sesh is now turning his spotlight onto a harrowing reality—the brutal world of animal testing. In a powerful move blending empathy with activism, the award-winning star has penned a passionate appeal to the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA), demanding immediate intervention against the horrors unfolding at a controversial animal testing and breeding facility.

India must lead with compassion, says Adivi Sesh

The spark behind this outcry is a chilling exposé by PETA India, fueled by insider whistleblower revelations. The report uncovers the appalling treatment of animals at Palamur Biosciences—including blood-soaked, terrified beagles, monkeys killed during invasive experiments, and minipigs subjected to poisoning. The images and testimonies have triggered a wave of national outrage, galvanising animal rights advocates and compassionate citizens alike.

Reacting with both urgency and sorrow, Adivi Sesh didn’t mince words in his letter to the CCSEA: “I earnestly urge the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA) to stop Palamur Biosciences from using or breeding animals and to take steps to ensure the surviving animals are sent to loving homes and reputed sanctuaries. The world is moving away from the use of animals in experiments and toward modern non-animal means, and so must we.”