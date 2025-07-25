Johnny Lever slams double-meaning jokes, says ‘This isn’t real comedy’

The actor criticized the trend of following and copying blinding Hollywood crass and vulgar jokes. According to the actor, many young audiences are consuming English content and mimicking their tone and language has become a norm now. “They think it’ll work, ‘chal jayega, kya farq padta hai’ but it’s not real comedy,” he remarked bluntly.

For the veteran actor, comedy has always been clean and clever timing that is done with finesse which is enjoyed by the entire family. He expressed his concerns on the vulgarity that has crept into mainstream content pointing out that taking help of dirty jokes shows lack of originality. “Show me you can make people laugh with clean content that's real talent. The rest don’t have the ‘aukaat’ to stand with us,” said the actor.