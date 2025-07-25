Johnny Lever slams double-meaning jokes, says ‘This isn’t real comedy’

Veteran actor and king of comedy Johnny Lever famously known for his groundbreaking performances in over 300 films has recently voiced his opinion on modern Indian comedy. In a recent conversation with actress Kunickaa Sadanand on her YouTube channel, the actor voiced his opinion about the growing Hollywood influence and double meaning humor among today's comedians, actors and films.
The actor criticized the trend of following and copying blinding Hollywood crass and vulgar jokes. According to the actor, many young audiences are consuming English content and mimicking their tone and language has become a norm now. “They think it’ll work, ‘chal jayega, kya farq padta hai’ but it’s not real comedy,” he remarked bluntly.
For the veteran actor, comedy has always been clean and clever timing that is done with finesse which is enjoyed by the entire family. He expressed his concerns on the vulgarity that has crept into mainstream content pointing out that taking help of dirty jokes shows lack of originality. “Show me you can make people laugh with clean content that's real talent. The rest don’t have the ‘aukaat’ to stand with us,” said the actor.
Johnny Lever didn't only criticize the content and vulgarity but also was a call for dignity and originality in today's age performance. He challenged today's comedians to rise above petty jokes and churn out originality which is lacking nowadays. He also mentioned that he feels a certain kind of responsibility towards his audience as he is answerable to them.
On another note, Johnny Lever's daughter Jamir Lever is also a comedian who seems to be following her father footsteps. Jamie is known for keeping her performances clean and staying away from vulgar humor while still connecting with young audiences. It seems like the father and daughter duo are setting serious standards in the comedy biz.
