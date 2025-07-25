Who's Camila Cabello's billionaire BF, Henry Junior Chalhoub?

Camila Cabello and the billionaire heir Henry Junior Chalhoub have been publicly linked since November 2024 and they are officially together.
First sparked in late 2024, they were seen together at a post-Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November 2024. In January 2025, the couple caused romance headlines by sharing PDA in the Caribbean Sea during a beach getaway in St. Barts, confirming public interest in their relationship.
Chalhoub Group is a major luxury retail and distribution firm in the Middle East associated with brands like Versace and Jimmy Choo. His family was listed among Forbes’ Top 100 Arab Family Businesses, with an estimated net worth of around $1.7 billion in 2019.
Born around 1986, he is some 10-11 years older than Camila.
His sister, Souraya Chalhoub, is a noted fashion designer behind the brand Souraya, known for dressing celebrities, including in Emily in Paris.
Before Camila, Henry was linked to supermodel Joan Smalls in 2020 and 2021 in Portofino and St. Tropez. He generally maintains a low online profile, reportedly lacking public social media accounts despite being from a wealthy family.
A Reddit thread once claimed that he works as a consultant or director in insurance and doesn’t hold an active executive role in the family business, fueling discussions over whether his net worth is personal or inherited by lineage Reddit.
Cabello prefers to keep her personal life private and she was quoted saying in 2017, “It is the most important part” of her life. She even steering clear of apps for privacy reasons!
Prior to her billionaire boyfriend, Camilla dated Shawn Mendes, and had some brief flings with Austin Mahone and Matthew Hussey.