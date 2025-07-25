Who's Camila Cabello's billionaire BF, Henry Junior Chalhoub?

Camila Cabello and the billionaire heir Henry Junior Chalhoub have been publicly linked since November 2024 and they are officially together.

First sparked in late 2024, they were seen together at a post-Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November 2024. In January 2025, the couple caused romance headlines by sharing PDA in the Caribbean Sea during a beach getaway in St. Barts, confirming public interest in their relationship.

Henry Junior Chalhoub is a Lebanese businessman and heir to the Chalhoub Group

Chalhoub Group is a major luxury retail and distribution firm in the Middle East associated with brands like Versace and Jimmy Choo. His family was listed among Forbes’ Top 100 Arab Family Businesses, with an estimated net worth of around $1.7 billion in 2019.

Born around 1986, he is some 10-11 years older than Camila.

His sister, Souraya Chalhoub, is a noted fashion designer behind the brand Souraya, known for dressing celebrities, including in Emily in Paris.Matthew Hussey