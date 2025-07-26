Avinash Tiwary hits back at body-shaming comment from Pakistani writer-designer Rao Ali Khan

Actor Avinash Tiwary has garnered widespread support after shutting down a body-shaming remark by Pakistani costume designer, stylist and fashion journalist Rao Ali Khan on Instagram. The exchange, which lately went viral on Reddit as well, involved Khan making a jibe at Avinash’s belly fat in his web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Bambai Meri Jaan.

Avinash Tiwary shuts down body-shaming comments on his latest post

Rao first replied on a recent post of Avinash where he shared his picture in a gym, writing, “Loved Bombay Meri Jaan… Was thinking why do you have belly fat in Khakee and Bombay Meri Jaan both…happy to see fitter body - super, super!” He again replied to his own comment, “Loved Bombay meri jaan but pls lose weight and look fit.“

Avinash, known for his versatile performances and commitment to his roles, responded sharply but respectfully. “Sir you are a journalist. If you had done any research you would know it was done for the part…I suggest get beyond the idea of just vanity for cinema. Thank you.” The actor then simply replied “Okay” to Rao’s second comment.

Audiences have praised Avinash’s reaction for defying shallow beauty expectations usually given to actors. A Reddit user made the comment “Love him for this, he's an artist through it all. And it definitely adds with the realism, seen some grounded films where the lead has abs and muscles while working all day on a sh**y desk job with a sh**y diet. Always takes me out.”