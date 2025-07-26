Diljit Dosanjh marks Border 2 wrap by feeding laddus to Varun Dhawan and Ahan

In the video shared by Diljit, he can be seen arriving with a box full of desi laddus. He first offered the laddus to Varun Dhawan, followed by Ahan Shetty. The trio exchanged a hearty laughter, warm hugs and smiles which showcased their love and respect beyond camera. Set to the nostalgic track Sandese Aate Hai from the original Border film, the video resonated deeply with fans, stirring excitement for the upcoming sequel.

Diljit made sure that the laddus didn't only go to the stars but also little children on set got a taste of this sweet celebration. Later, Diljit distributed laddus to the entire crew of Border 2 ensuring everyone felt part of the joyous moment.

Later at the end of the video, Diljit can be seen sitting in his car surrounded by a crowd of fans urging him for his selfie. The singer-actor also confirmed in the caption that he is playing Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, a legendary Indian Air Force officer and Param Vir Chakra recipient, in the film. This put an end to recent speculation about his alleged exit from the project following Sardaar Ji 3 controversies.