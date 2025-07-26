Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police opposes attacker’s bail plea

The Mumbai Police have opposed the bail application of the Bangladeshi national identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam, who allegedly stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence in January this year.

Here‘s the latest update of the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

The police claimed that they have solid evidence against the accused and have hence appealed to the court not to grant him bail. The police informed the court that the knife used in the attack and the pieces recovered from the accused are the same.

Referring to the forensic science laboratory report, the police reiterated their claim that the knife fragments found near the actor’s spine during the attack and a piece of knife found at the scene match the weapon recovered from the accused.

In their written response to the accused’s petition, the police stated that these three pieces belonged to the same knife that was used to attack Saif.