Selena Gomez reveals the unusual "dessert" she wants at her wedding

Selena Gomez may not have standard dessert preferences, we found out in a new interview clip shared by her brand Rare Beauty on Friday, July 25.

In the interview, Selena revealed that she doesn't want a big wedding cake. She prefers a mini cake just for her and Benny that they can freeze and "preferred dessert" is her Nana’s biscuits and gravy, instead of a traditional sweet dish. Food is a key ingredient of their relationship.

Selena Gomez, 33, and Benny Blanco, 37, got engaged in December 2024

For Valentine’s Day, for instance, Benny got her Taco Bell, movie-theatre nachos, her favourite Texas pickles (deep-fried), and Hot Cheetos. In 2025, he filled a bathtub with queso and chips for dipping! He knows exactly what Selena loves.

On the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast this July, Benny said he and Selena have been busy filming music videos, promoting projects, and filming Only Murders in the Building. But that doesn't mean they do not spend time together.

He described their bond as relaxed and said he enjoys cuddling, eating, and watching shows with Selena. We can only hope their chill time also involves pizza because that is also something she enjoys.