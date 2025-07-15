Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez: Wedding bells on hold as busy schedules take centre stage

Although the wedding had slipped behind schedule, the production team promised that the nuptials are firmly in the pipeline. Benny forecasts a ‘chill’ wedding instead of a lavish one and has indicated that they will sit down with Selena this summer to thrash out details. There have been some initial suggestions already: Ed Sheeran is a guest and Jewish traditions like challah bread and a classic chair dance are imminent, with Selena organising a special dance with her grandfather.

Benny conceded that the present hiatus is due to a mutual wish for a break. He admitted, “Honestly, I really want to take a little break. I’ve been working so much.” He loves the downtime with Selena, sharing, “She makes me want to hang out and cuddle, just watch things, eat food, and have the best time ever.” Currently, it appears that this iconic celebrity couple is choosing precious moments over elaborate wedding plans, swearing in on a relaxed celebration when their hectic calendars finally allow for it.