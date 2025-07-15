From Dioriviera to Lemontini: The summer beach club trend is heating up the beauty scene

While monsoon clouds roll over India, drenching cities in that nostalgic earthy scent and cooling off the heat, summer is only just hitting its stride elsewhere. And how! From Saint-Tropez to Siargao, it's Hot Girl Summer in full swing — only this time, the beaches are branded, the sunsets are synchronised to influencer-friendly hues and beauty brands are clubbing their way through the season like never before. Welcome to the world of summer clubs: picture-perfect brand takeovers that blend skincare, travel and curated aesthetics in dreamy destinations. Think special cocktails, label-laced hammocks, product holding accessories and sun-kissed selfies — all part of your favourite beauty labels’ new summer vocabulary.
The beach-club-as-brand-space trend is not entirely new, but it's certainly resurging with polished precision. Luxury fashion houses like Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Tory Burch have led the way in recent years by transforming pool decks and seaside resorts into immersive lifestyle statements. Dior’s Dioriviera Beach Club created buzz with its Toile de Jouy sunbeds and luxury spa services. These glamorous, editorial-ready settings offered a blueprint that many in the beauty world are now following — but with their own skincare-first spin.
And no these are not limited to city-based limited time pop-ups offering photo-booths, a free coffee, slushies, ice cream or so against a Insta-worthy backdrop that will gone before replaced by another. These are here to stay and repeat.
Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand Rhode has turned up the summer heat—quite literally — with its Rhode Summer Club in Mallorca, Spain. From 10–23 July 2025, the brand took over Gran Folies Beach Club, transforming it into an IRL sun-drenched postcard to launch its Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini.
The activation was all about embracing the European summer in peak Y2K fashion: Rhode-branded towels, bucket hats, totes, puff pouches, loungers, ice cream, yellow-glazed nails and citrus-saturated fashion. Hailey Bieber herself played hostess, inviting top-tier influencers and setting a style precedent with her lemon-hued Pucci bikini. And while it was all undeniably glamorous, the brand kept it grounded with a donation to Associació Tardor, a Mallorcan shelter supporting local food initiatives.
Alongside Lemontini, Rhode also teased its Sun Soaked blush — a new cheek tint set to become a staple in their summer kit. The range pairs glowy products with bright-glazed packaging, underlining Rhode’s sunny, self-care-forward aesthetic.
This summer, Garnier surprised everyone by trading its humble roots for something far more luxurious: a full-scale Summer Club experience. Hosted at a picturesque estate, the activation blended sun care, sport and self-care, all dressed in the brand’s iconic amber tones.
Guests lounged on Amber Solaire towels, dipped into a Micellar Water-inspired pool and posed at beautifully curated content stations. There were pickleball courts nodding to the tenniscore trend, a Curl Club Cabana offering natural hair styling and even Hair Food massage booths for a dose of glow-boosting indulgence.
The evening wrapped with a dreamy long-table Glow on Green dinner, proving Garnier knows how to host a summer party that’s both experiential and on-brand. With this activation, the French skincare giant nailed the brief: effortless beauty, elevated.
Expect more brands to jump in — possibly with new regional activations across Bali, the Amalfi Coast, and Australia’s Gold Coast. Given how effortlessly this format blends product, content, and curated luxury, it’s clear: Summer Clubs are the beauty world’s favourite new playground.