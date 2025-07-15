From Dioriviera to Lemontini: The summer beach club trend is heating up the beauty scene

Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand Rhode has turned up the summer heat—quite literally — with its Rhode Summer Club in Mallorca, Spain. From 10–23 July 2025, the brand took over Gran Folies Beach Club, transforming it into an IRL sun-drenched postcard to launch its Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini.

The activation was all about embracing the European summer in peak Y2K fashion: Rhode-branded towels, bucket hats, totes, puff pouches, loungers, ice cream, yellow-glazed nails and citrus-saturated fashion. Hailey Bieber herself played hostess, inviting top-tier influencers and setting a style precedent with her lemon-hued Pucci bikini. And while it was all undeniably glamorous, the brand kept it grounded with a donation to Associació Tardor, a Mallorcan shelter supporting local food initiatives.

Alongside Lemontini, Rhode also teased its Sun Soaked blush — a new cheek tint set to become a staple in their summer kit. The range pairs glowy products with bright-glazed packaging, underlining Rhode’s sunny, self-care-forward aesthetic.

Glow up