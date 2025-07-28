Lindsay Lohan’s look sparks talk ahead of Freakier Friday release

It didn’t take long for facelift rumours to pop up. She’s not the first star to face that kind of talk. In the last few years, quite a few actors have popped back into public view looking a bit more refreshed than expected. Social media always has theories.

Lindsay, though, has said it’s not surgery. She credits a regular skin routine, lots of juices, cold water dips, and a few non-invasive treatments—no needles or knives, apparently. And honestly, she’s looked happier lately, which probably helps too.

Whatever the reason, her return comes with good timing. Freakier Friday is a follow-up to Freaky Friday, the 2003 comedy she did with Jamie Lee Curtis. The two are back together for this one, now playing older versions of their characters. A few shots from the set already show them joking around. Feels a bit nostalgic, but not in a forced way.

The reaction to Lindsay says something about how closely we watch celebrity faces, especially women. Whether someone changes or stays the same, there’s always a conversation. In this case, the glow-up has only added to the hype around the film. The movie’s expected to drop later this year. In the meantime, Lindsay seems to be enjoying the attention and to be fair, she’s earning it.