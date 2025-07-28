Have been preparing to get out soon: Jamie Lee Curtis on leaving Hollywood

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis says she is planning to “get out of Hollywood” soon after noticing how her star parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, have been rejected by the industry as they aged.

Jamie, who will next star in Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 hit film Freaky Friday, said she witnessed how the success and fame that her parents achieved was slowly eroding and called it a painful phase.

“I witnessed my parents lose the very thing that gave them their fame and their life and their livelihood, when the industry rejected them at a certain age,” the 66-year-old actor said in an interview.

“I watched them reach incredible success and then have it slowly erode to where it was gone. And that’s very painful... I have been prepping to get out, so that I don’t have to suffer the same as my family did. I want to leave the party before I’m no longer invited,” she added.