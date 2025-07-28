Mandira Bedi celebrates 5 years of adopting Tara with a heartfelt post

For the unversed, Tara, the daughter of Mandira Bedi, became a part of the family in July 2020 through adoption. She was four years old at the time. Mandira and her late husband, Raj Kaushal, had spent nearly three years completing the adoption process. The actress has openly shared the emotional journey, including the initial challenges they faced—especially as her son, Veer, took time to adjust to having a younger sister.

On October 25, 2020, Mandira Bedi introduced her adopted daughter, Tara, for the first time on social media. Sharing her family photo, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabi Bahu Thi actress had written, ‘She has come to us like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit with eyes that sparkle like stars, sister to her Vir...Welcoming her home with open arms and pure love, grateful, thankful. Blessed Tara Bedi Kaushal.’

Mandira Bedi lost her husband, Raj Kaushal, to a heart attack on June 30, 2021. Reflecting on the loss, the actress in an Instagram post shared she and her children remember him every single day.