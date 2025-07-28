Shamita Shetty tries partner workout, shares how her 'tiny feet' could not grip gym partner's 'giant shoulders'

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty took to social media to share a fun glimpse of her latest partner workout challenge. Highlighting the importance of trust and strength, the actress posted a candid video where she hilariously admits that while she trusted her partner, her "tiny feet" couldn’t quite hold on to the "giant shoulders".

Shamita Shetty on the partner workout challenge

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Mohabbatein actress shared a video where she is seen performing a set of exercises with her gym partner. For the caption, Shamita wrote, “Partner challenge! Trust plays a big hand when it comes to partner workouts/ challenges along with strength ofcourse. This time around I trusted but my tiny feet could not grip those giant shoulders swipe to see my version!

