Triptii Dimri on channelling Vidhi in Dhadak 2: She taught me to speak my truth

Speaking about the role, Triptii says, “I have been an introvert. I’ve seen and faced things, and not raised my voice against them. For 30 years of my life, I have kept quiet about so many things. I never had the guts to tell people that it’s wrong. I told Shazia (Iqbal) that I want to be like Vidhi; that by the end of this film, I should have the courage to speak my truth without being scared of anyone or the outcome. Now, I do stand up for the right things. This film made me open up a lot more.”

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is slated to release on August 1 and stars Triptii opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film explores love across caste lines — a theme that, while political, is rooted in personal transformation for the actors involved. As Triptii reflects, “Some roles change you — Vidhi changed me.”

With upcoming projects including a Vishal Bhardwaj film opposite Shahid Kapoor and Spirit with Prabhas, Triptii Dimri seems to have a lot of interesting projects in her kitty.