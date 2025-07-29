Actor Anshumaan Pushkar talks about his new film Maalik and the projects he would like to work on

It takes confidence, hardwork, passion, courage, self-awareness, and relentless refinement to carve a space in the world of cinema, and actor Anshumaan Pushkar is steadily making his mark, one nuanced performance at a time.Known for his impactful performances in Jamtara, Grahan, and 12th Fail, Anshumaan continues to win hearts with his honest craft and natural screen presence.
Talking about his latest film Maalik, where he shares screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Anshumaan says, “It was a very satisfying experience overall. When you know that people are appreciating your character, there’s nothing more you can ask for.” He admits there was some anxiety before the film’s release, but seeing the positive response has left him feeling reassured.
Camaraderie in action
Anshumaan also opens up about how Maalik came his way and what drew him to the project. “When I first heard the story, I immediately understood the kind of cinema it was — a commercial film packed with action, thrill, and those larger-than-life moments,” he shares. Having grown up on films where friendship, action, romance, and drama blend into grand storytelling, the genre felt instantly familiar and exciting.
What sealed the deal, though, was the uniqueness of his character. “It had a distinct arc — something I hadn’t explored in any of my previous films or web series,” he adds.
Another highlight for him was learning that Rajkummar was leading the cast. Fondly referring to him as Raj bhai, Anshumaan says, “I’ve always admired him as a student of cinema. He has such a unique style and an incredible command over his craft.” Watching Rajkummar’s performances, he says, has been a learning experience. “Working alongside him was everything I had hoped for — he’s humble, approachable, and extremely disciplined.”
Chasing dreams
When it comes to Anshumaan, Grahan is almost impossible to leave out of the conversation. After all, the series earned him widespread praise and firmly etched his performance in the minds of viewers. Reflecting on the experience, he shares, “Every character leaves a mark on you, and Grahan was definitely one of those soulful roles that stayed with me. It was intense, honest, and filled with a certain innocence and devotion to love, something people could relate to deeply.”
Growing up in North India, Anshumaan’s journey of carving his own path has been one of selfdiscovery, exploration, and figuring out what truly felt right for him. Reflecting on his early years, he shares, “I come from a joint family in Bihar. Being the youngest, I was quite mischievous, always up to some harmless trouble. Life there wasn’t exactly easy, with the sociopolitical climate and crime, so most families, including mine, saw education as the safest way forward.”
It was his elder brother who first recognised Anshumaan’s creative spark. “He realised I was different, more drawn to activities like acting and dancing, than academics,” Anshumaan recalls. His brother encouraged him to pursue a conventional career path initially, which led him to complete an MBA. “But deep down, acting was always where my heart was,” he admits. After moving to Mumbai, post-MBA, Anshumaan gradually stepped into the world of acting— and as he says, “Since then, there’s been no looking back.”
Soulful stories
Anshumaan’s body of work speaks volumes; artsy, intense, and emotionally charged roles seem almost second nature to him. Sharing a glimpse into his process, he says, “For me, the character starts taking shape the moment I read the script.” These days, with detailed readings and structured workshops, Anshumaan feels the industry itself encourages deeper preparation. “The basics of the character are there in the lines and scenes, but finding the real truth of that character within you requires a process,” he shares. He credits his theatre background for shaping his approach, whether it’s method acting, improvisation, or a blend of both. “I try to recognise what parts of the character already exist within me and work harder on the aspects that don’t. Once you find that balance and let yourself flow, the performance comes naturally.”
As an artiste, Anshumaan gravitates towards roles that challenge him emotionally, characters layered with complexities and inner conflicts. “Stories rooted in resilience and transformation, with emotional depth and social relevance, really appeal to me,” he says. While he acknowledges that opportunities often shape choices, he’s always on the lookout for something experimental that pushes him creatively. For him, the real reward lies in connection: “The ultimate high is when people relate to my work. I want to explore every genre and prove I can adapt to any role a director envisions.”
Too much content or just enough?
Times are changing, and so is the landscape of cinema and OTT. With content flooding every platform, fatigue isn’t uncommon. Sharing his perspective on this, Anshumaan says, “In a country of 140 crore people, everyone consumes cinema, but what works in one place might not work in another. A film that doesn’t appeal to audiences in cities can still draw packed houses in villages. That’s the beauty and complexity of our industry: we’re catering to a massively diverse audience with different tastes and expectations.”
When it comes to the quality vs. quantity debate, he feels there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. According to him, maintaining a balance between meaningful stories and commercial content is key. “But when we lean too much towards one side, problems arise. The issue isn’t what’s being made, but how much of the same thing is being pushed. I believe our audience has the appetite for all kinds of cinema, and as long as we understand them and respect that diversity, there’s space for every kind of story,” he explains.
Before signing off, Anshumaan shares that he doesn’t want to box himself into any genre or work only with specific people. He is eager to explore anything that challenges him as an artiste. “That being said, I’d be thrilled to work with directors like Hansal Mehta, Rajkumar Hirani, or Sanjay Leela Bhansali someday, it would feel like a personal trophy I’d carry with me for life,” he smiles.
Maalik is in theatres.
