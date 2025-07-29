Actor Anshumaan Pushkar talks about his new film Maalik and the projects he would like to work on

It takes confidence, hardwork, passion, courage, self-awareness, and relentless refinement to carve a space in the world of cinema, and actor Anshumaan Pushkar is steadily making his mark, one nuanced performance at a time.Known for his impactful performances in Jamtara, Grahan, and 12th Fail, Anshumaan continues to win hearts with his honest craft and natural screen presence.

Anshumaan shares screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Maalik

Talking about his latest film Maalik, where he shares screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Anshumaan says, “It was a very satisfying experience overall. When you know that people are appreciating your character, there’s nothing more you can ask for.” He admits there was some anxiety before the film’s release, but seeing the positive response has left him feeling reassured.

Camaraderie in action

Anshumaan also opens up about how Maalik came his way and what drew him to the project. “When I first heard the story, I immediately understood the kind of cinema it was — a commercial film packed with action, thrill, and those larger-than-life moments,” he shares. Having grown up on films where friendship, action, romance, and drama blend into grand storytelling, the genre felt instantly familiar and exciting.

What sealed the deal, though, was the uniqueness of his character. “It had a distinct arc — something I hadn’t explored in any of my previous films or web series,” he adds.

Another highlight for him was learning that Rajkummar was leading the cast. Fondly referring to him as Raj bhai, Anshumaan says, “I’ve always admired him as a student of cinema. He has such a unique style and an incredible command over his craft.” Watching Rajkummar’s performances, he says, has been a learning experience. “Working alongside him was everything I had hoped for — he’s humble, approachable, and extremely disciplined.”

Chasing dreams

When it comes to Anshumaan, Grahan is almost impossible to leave out of the conversation. After all, the series earned him widespread praise and firmly etched his performance in the minds of viewers. Reflecting on the experience, he shares, “Every character leaves a mark on you, and Grahan was definitely one of those soulful roles that stayed with me. It was intense, honest, and filled with a certain innocence and devotion to love, something people could relate to deeply.”

Growing up in North India, Anshumaan’s journey of carving his own path has been one of selfdiscovery, exploration, and figuring out what truly felt right for him. Reflecting on his early years, he shares, “I come from a joint family in Bihar. Being the youngest, I was quite mischievous, always up to some harmless trouble. Life there wasn’t exactly easy, with the sociopolitical climate and crime, so most families, including mine, saw education as the safest way forward.”

It was his elder brother who first recognised Anshumaan’s creative spark. “He realised I was different, more drawn to activities like acting and dancing, than academics,” Anshumaan recalls. His brother encouraged him to pursue a conventional career path initially, which led him to complete an MBA. “But deep down, acting was always where my heart was,” he admits. After moving to Mumbai, post-MBA, Anshumaan gradually stepped into the world of acting— and as he says, “Since then, there’s been no looking back.”