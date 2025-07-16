Anshumaan Pushkar unleashes his inner action hero in the high-octane gangster drama Maalik

Actor Anshumaan Pushkar, best known for his brooding intensity and layered performances, is stepping into a whole new avatar in the upcoming gangster epic Maalik. This time, he’s not just bringing emotional gravitas—he’s diving headfirst into high-voltage, gritty action. And if the buzz is anything to go by, audiences are in for a wild ride.

Anshumaan Pushkar goes full throttle in Maalik

In Maalik, a film teeming with betrayal, power games, and cinematic spectacle, Anshumaan takes on a role that required him to push far beyond his comfort zone—both mentally and physically. Reflecting on the experience, the actor shares, “This was the first time I did such intense action, and let me tell you, apart from a few small injuries here and there, I had a blast! Whether it was close fistfights, jumping off rooftops, escaping blasts, or high-speed car chases, I lived every moment of it.”

It’s a role that took him back to his childhood dreams—the kind built on Bollywood’s classic “dhishoom-dhishoom” days and adrenaline-fuelled blockbusters.

“I’ve grown up watching and being a huge fan of this kind of cinema, where every action sequence gives you an adrenaline rush and keeps you on the edge of your seat,“ he says. ”Of course, all proper precautions and safety measures were in place, but doing action is always tricky — one small mistake can lead to disaster. Still, you can’t let go of the excitement it brings.”

One on-set memory stands out vividly: “I remember one particularly intense action shoot day when Raj bhai came to me smiling and said, ‘Bachpan wali dhishoom-dhishoom fights ka aaj faayda mila hai’. And one more thing, my knowledge of handling guns has definitely improved.”

With Maalik, Anshumaan not only steps into the action genre but owns it—bruises, blood, and all. It marks a thrilling new chapter for an actor who’s never shied away from challenges—and this time, he’s coming in fists blazing.