Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate daughter Nysa’s graduation in Switzerland

Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn are beaming with excitement as their daughter Nysa graduates. The two along with their son Yug flew out to Switzerland for the ceremony at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux. Kajol posted an adorable video of the family with a few ceremony pictures and fans are loving it.
The video opens with a sweeping view of the stunning Swiss countryside, serene and cinematic. It then snaps to the lively graduation ceremony. The moment turns personal with heartwarming family photos, featuring Nysa draped gracefully in a beautiful saree, blending elegance with tradition and paying homage to her roots.
Nysa got her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in International Hospitality. As she graduates, the whole family with pride congratulates her and shares the special moment together.
The actress took to social media and shared a heartfelt video with the caption: “Such a special occasion... so proud… and wholly emotional..” Set to the soulful tune of Rodell Duff’s Good Days, the video struck an emotional chord with viewers. As it made its way across social media, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments, showering Nysa with love and congratulations.
Comments like, “I see two proud parents, Congratulations Princess Nysa”, and “Congratulations, Nysaaa! @nysadevgan Bright future is coming your way, pretty girl”, flooded the comment box.
Earlier in the week, a video of Nysa’s graduation surfaced on the internet which was a live telecast from the Swiss school. Among the standout moments was a proud and emotional Kajol cheering loudly as Nysa’s name was called, her joyful shout prompted a warm chuckle from the professors on stage. A moment that perfectly captured a mother’s pride and the beauty of the occasion.
As is often the case with star kids, curiosity around Nysa’s potential Bollywood debut has been high. However, when asked about it, Kajol clarified that she currently has no interest in joining the film industry.
The actress shared while talking to a news publication saying, “No, I don't think she will. She's not interested in movies. I love all the kids in my family aur main yahi chahungi unke liye ki woh wohi karein jo unko khushi deti hai, jinse unko lagta hai ki (they should do what makes them happy), you know, that they will succeed in, they are happy in. And I'm very very happy to see that.”