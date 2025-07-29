Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate daughter Nysa’s graduation in Switzerland

Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn are beaming with excitement as their daughter Nysa graduates. The two along with their son Yug flew out to Switzerland for the ceremony at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux. Kajol posted an adorable video of the family with a few ceremony pictures and fans are loving it.

Kajol takes to social media to share her pride on her daughter Nysa’s graduation

The video opens with a sweeping view of the stunning Swiss countryside, serene and cinematic. It then snaps to the lively graduation ceremony. The moment turns personal with heartwarming family photos, featuring Nysa draped gracefully in a beautiful saree, blending elegance with tradition and paying homage to her roots.

Nysa got her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in International Hospitality. As she graduates, the whole family with pride congratulates her and shares the special moment together.

The actress took to social media and shared a heartfelt video with the caption: “Such a special occasion... so proud… and wholly emotional..” Set to the soulful tune of Rodell Duff’s Good Days, the video struck an emotional chord with viewers. As it made its way across social media, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments, showering Nysa with love and congratulations.

Comments like, “I see two proud parents, Congratulations Princess Nysa”, and “Congratulations, Nysaaa! @nysadevgan Bright future is coming your way, pretty girl”, flooded the comment box.