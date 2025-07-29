Rekha Bhardwaj’s Jazbaa concert: A return to her Delhi roots

A

There’s this story that when Pandit Ravi Shankarji was at Madison Square Garden long back, he spent about 20–25 minutes just tuning his sitar. The audience thought that was the performance, and they loved it. When he finished, he said, “Now the concert begins.” That’s the impact of our classical tradition. It draws you in and leaves you in that stillness. You could sing just one line of a bandish, take two words from it, improvise, and still transport your audience to a higher realm.

Then there are ghazals—they are poetry first, and they are romantic, emotional, and full of longing. Each couplet stands on its own, open to interpretation. When you sing a ghazal, you’re not just performing a melody—you’re delivering poetry in a way that reaches every heart in the room. Even if the emotion in the poem isn’t your own lived experience, you access it through empathy or memory.

But film songs are often written for specific situations and emotions. I feel fortunate to be able to sing them, allowing me to connect with a wider audience, while still bringing depth, emotion, and honesty to the performance.