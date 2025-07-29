Aditya Dhar treats with a BTS pic from Dhurandhar with Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is directing Sanjay Dutt in the highly anticipated Dhurandhar, decided to treat the netizens with a fun behind-the-scenes photo from the sets.

Aditya Dhar wishes Sanjay Dutt on his birthday with this special treat

Wishing Sanjay on his 66th birthday, the director dropped a photo with the birthday star. The image showed the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor placing in hand on Aditya’s shoulder as the filmmaker smiles from ear to ear.

Sanjay was seen flaunting a rugged look for Dhurandhar with long hair and an unkept beard. Wearing a white kurta under a black jacket, the actor made his look more fierce with silver neck chains.

Wishing him on his birthday, Aditya penned the caption, “Happy Birthday to the one and only Baba!! You’re pure fire on and off screen. Can’t wait to show the world the madness you’ve unleashed in Dhurandhar. Blessed to have you in my life. Love you Sir! Cheers!!”