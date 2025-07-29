Made in India – A Titan Story: Naseeruddin Shah’s first look as J. R. D. Tata out

Speaking about the show, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content – Amazon MX Player, said, “The story goes beyond just the brand of Titan, and to have Naseeruddin Shah play the role of J.R.D. Tata is exciting for all of us. With Made In India: A Titan Story, we are proud to present a series that not only honours an iconic brand but also the visionary minds that shaped it.”

Director Robby Grewal added, “Bringing J.R.D. Tata’s legacy to life in Made in India – The Titan Story has been an inspiring journey. His vision went far beyond building companies; he built institutions, ideas, and a sense of purpose for an entire nation. Having Naseeruddin Shah embody this icon has brought a rare authenticity and depth to the narrative. We truly believe this series will remind audiences why these stories of innovation and nation-building matter more than ever.”

Backed by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Picture, Made in India – A Titan Story is expected to premiere early next year. Made under the direction of Robby Grewal, the web series has been written by Karan Vyas.