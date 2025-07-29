Eddie Murphy to play Inspector Jacques Clouseau in new Pink Panther movie

Over the years, several actors have played Clouseau. Alan Arkin and Roger Moore each tried once. Steve Martin brought the character back in the 2000s for two films, making Clouseau more of a slapstick figure for younger audiences. There have also been many animated versions of Clouseau and the Pink Panther cartoon cat. Murphy’s version, however, could be different.

When asked if Clouseau would still be French, Murphy laughed. “Maybe,” he said. “He has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you this—he’s Black. He’s Black, for sure.” It’s clear that Eddie is planning to make the role his own.

The new film will mix live action and animation, just like the earlier ones. There’s no release date yet, but it’s already getting attention. Fans are curious to see how Eddie plays the famous detective, especially with his own twist. At 63, Eddie Murphy is showing no signs of stopping. And if there’s anyone who can bring new life to a clumsy French (or Haitian?) inspector, it’s him.