Adam Scott wants ‘Parks and Recreation’ spinoffs (he’s got two characters in mind!)

Adam Scott joined Parks and Recreation after it started and was already a big fan before being cast. It's no wonder he has would like to see a spinoff series of certain characters from the show, which he revealed on a podcast appearance.
Adam recently appeared on a podcast where he said he believes Jerry Gergich, played by Jim O'Heir, would make for an interesting spinoff.
Despite being the office punching bag throughout most of Parks and Recreation, Jerry’s story took a surprising turn in the series finale. It was revealed that he was elected mayor of Pawnee in a write-in campaign and he apparently held the position until he turned 100!
Adam said he would have liked to see how that worked out and if there were any scandals and if he was able to run the town the way it was supposed to have been run.
The idea of the bumbling but beloved Jerry evolving into a long-serving, scandal-free leader is definitely quite the plot!
He also said he would be interested to see a spinoff about Tom Haverford, played by Aziz Ansari. In the finale, the economic recession led to the failure of Tom’s Bistro, that was owned by Tom. He went on to write a bestselling book and become a motivational speaker.
Adam admitted that the cast still remains close and they're in touch via a group text chain that’s still active weekly.
About his experience going to work, Adam said that it was "special" and that “no one was sick of going to work."