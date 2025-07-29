Medha Rana set to star opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Border 2'

Known for her roles in London Files that released in 2022 and Friday Night Plan which released in 2023, model-turned actor Medha Rana has joined the cast of Border 2 as the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan. T-Series announced Medha Rana's casting via Instagram.

Medha comes from an army background. She started modelling in Bengaluru at the age of 16, where her father was posted.

In fact, Medha was only 13 when she was spotted by fashion stylist and choreographer Prasad Bidapa at a mall in Chandigarh while shopping with her parents. A brief conversation during a fashion event and she was eventually set her on the path to modelling. Medha later shifted to Mumbai.

Her acting debut came through London Files, an Indian crime thriller web series directed by Sachin Pathak. The series stars Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli in the lead roles. Medha played the role of Maya Roy in the series.

In the 2023 film Friday Night Plan, Medha featured alongside Babil Khan. The coming-of-age comedy-drama film was written and directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.